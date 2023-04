MERRILLVILLE, IN—Jonas Harvey, 67, of Merrillville, IN passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home in Merrillville, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St. in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.