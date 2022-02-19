March 16, 1962 - Feb. 16, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Jonathan "Jon" Smolen, age 59 of Griffith, formerly of Whiting passed away on Wednesday February 16, 2022. Preceded in death by father, Joseph T. Smolen; and sister-in-law, Delrae Sontag Smolen. Survived by mother, Carol Jean Smolen (nee Beilfuss); sisters: Claudia (George) Matusik, Cathy (Robert) Micco; brothers: Ron, Chris (Tammy LG) Smolen, Nephews Craig (Jennifer) Smolen, Jeremy Smolen, Dan Matusik, Alex Matusik and Sean Smolen; nieces: Shelbie Sullivan and Kirstin Micco; and numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Jon enjoyed spending his time on the lakes fishing, in the woods hunting and camping. He enjoyed working with his dogs. He enjoyed watching Nascar with Mom. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He worked for Pacesetter Steel-Sauk Village, IL for 30 years and his last years working for Triple A Taxi in Highland, IN.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN 46322 on Sunday February 20, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Memorial service at 4:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ducks Unlimited-Great Lake Chapter and Ducks Unlimited-Two Rivers Chapter.

