FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - Mr. Jonathan Kevin Schoer, 57, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Cedar Falls, IA. Jon was an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Valparaiso University from 2003-2019. He had a passion for life-long learning and was a teacher of anything and everything. Jon loved all things pertaining to nature including hiking, skiing, water conservation, and native woodland and grassland plants. He was a faithful member at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where he served in many capacities.