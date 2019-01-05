DYER, IN - Jonathan Nathaniel Bock age 25, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jon is survived by his beloved parents, Michael and Nancy Bock; sister, Kristen (fiancé Joe Amato) Bock; brother, David Bock all of Dyer; grandmother, Rose (late Bernard) Bock; girlfriend, Desiree Davis; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and too many to count dear friends that meant the world to him. He is preceded in death by his brother, Brian; grandparents, Walter and Frances Bazan; and uncle, David Bock.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy), Schererville, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with his Godfather Rev., Patrick Kalich officiating. Jon will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Please omit flowers. Donations to Bishop Noll Institute would be appreciated.
Jonathan is a goofy, loving young man who packed his life full of memories and experiences his friends and family will cherish forever. He loved his family, his friends, music, Bishop Noll, basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs, and bringing joy to people. He had a strong sense of loyalty to those he loved, a sense of humor that was only matched by his infectious smile, a hunger for knowledge of his many interests that he was happy to share, and a willingness to forgive those who wronged him. He was the life of the party, and often the one who started it in the first place, the glue that held his family and his multiple friend groups together, and a man who will be missed dearly by so many. While his earthly journey has ended and he leaves behind a hole that will never be filled, his light and his glow will continue to live on in the lives of those he touched and the joy he brought them.