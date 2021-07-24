 Skip to main content
Jonathon Travis

July 24, 1985 - March 1, 2013

Happy 36th Birthday Son!

If I had only known the last time would be the last time I would see you, I would put off all the things I had to do, I would have stayed little longer, held on little tighter, now what I would gave for one more day with you, because there is a wound here in my heart where something is missing. There is not a day that goes by that I don't see you, you leave on, in the better part of me.

I love you Son, and miss you so much. Love Mom and "Ron", Ronald, Sabrina, Knox, Brett and Tricia, Emalee, Rachel, Jon, Mira.

