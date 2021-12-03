Joni Janiece Fouts

Sep. 15, 1954 — Nov. 29, 2021

GARY, IN — Joni Janiece Fouts, age 67, died at home surrounded by her daughters on November 29, 2021 in Gary, Indiana. She was born on September 15, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to parents Harry Robert Fouts and Marilyn J. Fouts. Joni is a graduate of Calumet High School and spent many years employed by the Lake Ridge School Systems.

Joni is survived by her mother, Marilyn Fouts; her siblings: Teri Ward, Janie Fouts, Robert Fouts, Ronald Fouts, Beverly (Ron) Gibbs; her daughters: Loretta Christensen and Shaynna (Pete) Trykall; her grandchildren: Ashley (Perry Jr.) Hedge, Michael (Melanie) Christensen Jr., Amber Christensen, Autumn Christensen (Jeffrey Murawski), Jordyn Fouts, Brayden and Easton Trykall; her great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Perry Hedge, Ryan, Remington and Charlie Christensen. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Harry Robert Fouts; niece Heather Fouts and nephew Robert L. Fouts and son-in-law Michael Christensen Sr.