Jordan Alexander Tsolakides

He is survived by his loving wife, Kondylenia (Connie) Tsolakides, with whom he was married for 57 years; his children: Elizabeth (Angelo) Tsakopoulos and their children: Irene Alexa and Costa Jordan; and son: Alexander (Rebecca) Tsolakides and their children: Kondylenia Toula and Zoe Jordan. He is also survived by his brother, Dimitrios (Koula) Tsolakides and niece: Elsa, of Thessaloniki, Greece. After finishing his bachelor's degree from Aristotelian University in Thessaloniki, he received a scholarship to come to America to attend Michigan State University to pursue a master's degree and then a PhD in business. Five years later, he moved to the suburbs of Chicago and taught at Governors State University College of Business until he retired in 1994. Throughout his teaching career, he pursued his love of entrepreneurship where he owned and operated several business and real estate ventures.

While keeping busy, he loved traveling with his wife to his homes in Clearwater, FL, and Thessaloniki, Greece, as well as to Lansing, MI, where he would enjoy dear family and friends. He also loved reading. During his retirement, he authored five books, one in Greek and four in English about his biography and other Greek stories he wanted to share. He was passionate about national and international news and current events where, in true Greek style, he voiced his opinions with fervor and history to an attentive audience wherever he was. For many years he was a weekly commentator on the Greek radio station in Clearwater, FL, and he also contributed several articles about these subjects to the Chicago Hellenic newspaper, The Greek Star. He not only loved to read, but loved to sing, especially old traditional songs of Greece with his friends and family where there were always others eager to join him. He also loved to sing hymns of the church where he sang in the choir and chanted for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Olympia Fields, IL, as an active church member for over 30 years and parish president. In 2014, he and his wife, Connie, moved to Highland, IN, to be closer to family and became members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN, where he lived out the rest of his days. Most of all, Jordan enjoyed seeing his family and grandchildren grow; they will miss him as their "papou." He lived a full and blessed life. May his memory be eternal.