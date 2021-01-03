HAMMOND, IN - Jorge C. Saldana age 74 of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Tuesday December 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

He is survived by his children: Michelle (Michael) Saldana-Chiago and Michael (Grace) Saldana; grandchildren: Julian Saldana, Jeremi Saldana, Jalen Saldana, and Jayke Saldana; sister Norma (Rudy) Rios; and several nieces and nephews.

Jorge was preceded in death by his parents Ciro and Rosa Saldana; and sisters: Rosa Bueno and Josephine Mata.

A memorial service will be held on Monday January 4, 2020 beginning at 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday January 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks will be required for all those attending the services at the Funeral Home.

Jorge was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from JNL Steel as a Welder.

Jorge had a big heart and would do anything, he could, for anyone.

