EAST CHICAGO - Jorge V. Valdez, age 67 of East Chicago, IN passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 surrounded by his loving children. He is survived by his children: Jorge L. Valdez, Jr., Karla (Mario) Lule, Kathya (Douglas) Chartre and Jorge L. (Roxanne) Valdez; grandchildren: Cristian, Brianna, Marianna, Adrian, Anahi, Cruz, Ruben, Layla, Lilyanna and Jorge Salvador; siblings: Elisa Duarte, Roberto (Sandra) Valdes, Lydia Magana and Celina Vasquez. Jorge was preceded in death by his parents: Salvador and Esperanza Valdes; and brother-in-law, Saturnino Vasquez.

Funeral Services will held be on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3510 Deodar St. East Chicago, IN with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Diego Florez. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, July 29, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the reciting of the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and again Saturday, at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass.