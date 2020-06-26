MERRILLVILLE, IN — Jose Adan Espinoza, 93, of Merrillville, was called to meet his creator Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00p.m., surrounded by his entire family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jose Adan was swept off his feet by his beautiful wife, Valentina, and they were married for 70 years. They had seven children: Hector Espinoza, Armando Espinoza (Lisa), Sara Saltanovitz (Jim), Adam Espinoza (Yolanda), Darcel Espinoza, Marisela Espinoza, and Elizabeth Espinoza. While at home he was visited and cared for by his 15 grandchildren: Sara, Carlos, Valerie, David, Adam, Robert, Marissa, Danielle, Madison, Evan, Hannah, Grant, Ben, Andres and Christian. He is also survived by his 10 beautiful great- grandchildren.

Jose Adan was a self- made man, never one to give in to what others thought. He came alone to this country with nothing and lived the American Dream that many seek. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and earned his U.S. Citizenship. Jose was an extremely hard working man who never saw a job as too hard or beneath him — an honest day's work for an honest day's pay. He put in 46 years at Inland Steel, although his children joked that with all of his overtime he put in 56 years! He retired to become an entrepreneur. He started Pepe's Tacos at Broadway and U.S. 30 along with his son, Hector. After another 30 years, he retired a second time.