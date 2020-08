× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jose Araujo

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR HUSBAND AND OUR FATHER ON YOUR 31ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You still live in our thoughts and hearts.

Not a day goes by that you are not thought of. We miss you dearly everyday.

Loving and missing you always, Your Wife, Ana, Son, Jose and Family