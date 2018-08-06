HIGHLAND, IN - Jose D. Melgoza-Zamora, age 69 of Highland IN, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. He is survived by his children: David (Jennifer) Zamora, Raul (Sandie) Zamora, Esmeralda (Carlos) Aleman-Zamora and Veronica Zamora; grandchildren: Anastacia, Connor, David, Nolan, Breanna, Gabriella, Reyes, Alma, Amanda, Alejandro, and Yasmin; great grandchildren: Elijah and Thad. Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Herlindo Zamora. He is survived by his siblings: Bertha, Elena, Esther, Maria, Guillermo, Miguel, and Roberto. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Concepcion and Ignacio.
Jose retired after 41 years of service at the steel mill. In his spare time, he enjoyed his cars, music, and gardening. A father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will live in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 9, 2018 DIRECTLY at Carmelite Fathers Monastery 1628 Ridge Rd. Munster, IN with Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens 8178 Cline Ave. Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jose's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Pa, Those special memories of you will always bring a smile; If only I could have you back for just a little while; Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart, until we meet again