Jose E. Rodriguez

HEBRON, IN — Jose E. Rodriguez, 87, of Hebron, IN, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. He is survived by his sons: Rick (Christine), Marco (Rhonda Mikkelson); three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings: Anibal, Irma, Luis, Raphael. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents, Delores Adorno and Eleuterio Rodriguez; sons: David and Christopher; granddaughter, Tara; sister, Margol Rodriguez.

Jose was a huge Chicago sports fan, especially the Cubs. He was hard worker, working into his 80s. He enjoyed his family, gardening, laughing, drinking a beer and barbequing.

Visitation, Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 12:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

("NOTE CHANGE IN SERVICE TIMES").

Burial will take place in Plum Grove Cemetery.

