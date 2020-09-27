× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jose Encarnacion Sanchez Flores, age 86, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle was taken to be with our Heavenly Father on September 22, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1934 in Santa Rosa de Lima, Guanajuato, Mexico. Preceded in death by his parents Jose and Natalia Sanchez, four brothers, two sisters, and by his son George Sanchez. George is waiting at God's heavenly gate to welcome him with a big smile and open arms.

Accompanied by his wife Natalia, Jose came to the United States to seek the American dream. He raised a family and eventually retired from Inland Steel at Indiana Harbor. Although humble, passive and quiet by nature, he was kind, loving and demonstrated the ethics of showing up and working hard every day. In his early years, Jose loved to sing Mexican songs and play along on his guitar and go weekly to visit his brother Juan and sister-in-law Erlinda, three nephews and two nieces. He loved to watch and stay current with today's news and also enjoyed watching Westerns, The Andy Griffith Show, The Three Stooges and Cantinflas. He also loved his Ranchera music.