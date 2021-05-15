 Skip to main content
Jose H. Caraballo

March 5, 1949 — May 15, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND, JOSE ON HIS 1st ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you, I will always keep. In tears I saw you suffer, I watched you fade away, my heart was broken, you fought so hard to stay. But when I saw you sleeping, so peaceful from the pain, I could not wish you back, to suffer once again. I sat at your bedside my heart was crushed and sore, I did my duty to the end until I could not do no more. Your presence I miss, your memory I treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never. Sad in my heart, silently tears will fall, living my life without you is the saddest part of all. I love you and miss you and I feel lonely and lost without. I love you with all my heart - you're in my heart. Love, your Wife, Juanita

