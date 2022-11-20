Jose Juan Serna

TUCSON, AZ - Jose Juan (Juanito/Johnny) Serna, Tucson, AZ, age 89, passed away on November 12, 2022, surrounded by loving family. He was born in Cienega De Flores, NL, Mexico to Vicente and Damiana Serna who preceded him in death. He was a long-time resident of East Chicago, IN. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Hilda Serna (age 88) on October 18, 2022, and their son, Arthur Serna (age 18).

He is survived by five children: Javier (Renette) Serna of South Haven, MI, Juan N. Serna of Jasper, AL, Hilda (Paul) Blanco of El Paso, TX, Alicia (Edgar) Martinez of Tucson, AZ, and Rita (Sam) Fereidouni of Paradise Valley, AZ; ten grandchildren: Javier J, Arthur, Maren, Juan J., Terry, Natalia, Katarina, Sydney, Edgar J., and Ava; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Juan Antonio Serna; two sisters: Virginia Davila and Esperanza Nava; and many nieces and nephews.

"Juanito/Johnny" worked at Inland Steel/Arcelor-Mittal, Indiana Harbor, IN and retired after 35 years. He loved outdoor activities including hiking and fishing. He also liked billiards. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He took them fishing, shared his favorite fishing holes, and had a knack for catching fish (steelhead trout and "bigmouth" bass were a few of his favorites). He will be missed.

A private family memorial will be held. Condolences to the family may be done online or sent to 6704 Capitan Ridge, El Paso, TX 79912.