Jose Luis Casillas

Jose Luis Casillas

Jose Luis Casillas

Jose Luis Casillas

Nov. 2, 1941 — Nov. 13, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Jose Luis Casillas, age 80, of Hammond, passed away November 13, 2021.

Jose Luis was born on November 2, 1941 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico and attended the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He retired from Inland Steel after 35 years. He loved soccer, traveling, doing Sudoku puzzles, playing cards, was an avid reader and loved spending time with his family.

Jose Luis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maria Gloria Casillas, five children, their partners, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 20, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 2:15 with Father Mens officiating, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. www.burnskish.com

