Jose M. Resendez, Jr.

Jose was a family man. He cherished his children. Family time was important to him. When he wasn't working, he was involved in their academics as well as their sports. He loved sports, especially baseball and wrestling....and yes he was a life-long Cubs fan! He spent hours with his children taking them to their practices, coaching them, watching them participate in their games/matches. He celebrated their accomplishments and taught them to learn from each experience, as there is always an opportunity for growth. Instilling in them life lessons and the importance of character. He was his job, he was always focused and determined, lived by example for his kids and his "Blue Family" He was an accomplished and decorated law enforcement officer and service man. He loved firearms and training. He was a leader and had this amazing ability to talk to people. His skills and abilities have helped mold the careers of so many officers. He loved his wife, who he supported and encouraged to be able to achieve her successes. He was selfless and gave of himself to set others up for success. His humor and wittiness made those around him always laugh, such a way with words. If you had an opportunity to meet and know him, you were blessed. He made the world a better place.