Jose M. Resendez, Jr.
June 24, 1972 - June 16, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Jose M. Resendez, Jr., age 49, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Jose is survived by his wife, Michelle Resendez (nee Evans); children: Felicia Marie Romero, Jose "Jay" Resendez, III, Damian James Resendez; granddaughter, Isabelle Romero; brother, Daniel Resendez; sisters: Monica Muniz and Elisa Angeles; parents: Rosa Rosas and Jose Manuel Resendez, Sr.; step-siblings: Emmanuel Resendez, Trinadad Resendez and Jose Resendez.
Jose was preceded in death by his grandson, Tristan Resendez.
Jose was a family man. He cherished his children. Family time was important to him. When he wasn't working, he was involved in their academics as well as their sports. He loved sports, especially baseball and wrestling....and yes he was a life-long Cubs fan! He spent hours with his children taking them to their practices, coaching them, watching them participate in their games/matches. He celebrated their accomplishments and taught them to learn from each experience, as there is always an opportunity for growth. Instilling in them life lessons and the importance of character. He was his job, he was always focused and determined, lived by example for his kids and his "Blue Family" He was an accomplished and decorated law enforcement officer and service man. He loved firearms and training. He was a leader and had this amazing ability to talk to people. His skills and abilities have helped mold the careers of so many officers. He loved his wife, who he supported and encouraged to be able to achieve her successes. He was selfless and gave of himself to set others up for success. His humor and wittiness made those around him always laugh, such a way with words. If you had an opportunity to meet and know him, you were blessed. He made the world a better place.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.
