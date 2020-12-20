Jose S. Rivas "Louie", age 89, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carmen Rivas; his parents, Pascuala and Cornelio Rivas; his siblings: Jesus Rivas, Rosa Garcia, Grace Perez, Antonia Vega, Juanita Garza, Maria Lopez; and his mother-in-law, Anita Cerda.

Jose is survived by his loving and devoted children: Anna Rivas-Beda (Steve), Louis Rivas (Elba) and Laura Rivas; loving granddaughters: Erin Rivas Garza (Mario) and Shannon Rivas; great grandchildren Ryan, Julia, Deserae, Mariana, Zachary, Marina and Dominic; great-great grandson, Preston; loving sister, Tillie Rodriquez; loving godson, Rodolfo Ramirez (Maria Elena); various nieces and nephews; and his loving cat, Lucky.

Jose retired from ArcelorMittal after over 40 years of service where he worked as a pipefitter and in refrigeration.

Visitation will be on Monday December 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Masks are required.

Jose will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. God Grant Him Eternal Peace.