LAKE STATION, IN - Jose Vega Sr., 74, of Lake Station, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved mother, Isabel; loving wife, Maria Olivia; son, Jose Vega Jr. (Rachel); daughters: Orlett and Eliza (Michael) del Toro as well as the mother of his girls, Sonia Apante. He is also survived by his cherished granddaughter, Victoria and treasured great grandchildren, Issac and Isabella; brothers: William (Patty) and Jesse (Carmen); sisters: Eneida (Freddy), Milta (late Victor), Nancy (Steve), Jeannette (late Matt); as well as many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Artemio, and brother, Anthony.

Jose is a graduate of Emerson High School, and proudly served in the US Army following graduation. After his release from the military, he worked for Inland Steel for a short time before joining the City of Gary Police Dept., where he proudly served and protected his community for 30 years before retirement.

Jose was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather and he will truly be missed by whose lives he has touched.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020, with visitation 10:00 AM until time of service. All services at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks will be required for visitation and service. For more info and to leave online condolences, visit www.mycalumetpark.com.