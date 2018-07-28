WHITING, IN - Josefina Martinez (nee Castellanos) age 82, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, July 24, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her children, Angel (Leticia), Jr., Arturo, Ernesto (Susan) and Dolores Martinez; cherished grandmother of Laura Trinidad, Maritza Martinez, Erika (Fernando) Cornejo, Vanessa, Annmarie, Arturo, Jr., Christopher, Erik and Alexis Martinez, Miguel Angel Campos, Jr. and Richie (Veronica) Campos; adoring great grandma of Caleb, Olivia, Jiovanni, Jazlyn, Grace, Sofia and Landon; dearest sister of Joaqina Castellanos, Luis Castellanos, Antonio Castellanos, Teresa Castellanos, Tomas Castellanos and the late Jose Castellanos. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Angel Martinez.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation was at the Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home Friday, July 27, 2018. Josefina Martinez was born on March 15, 1936, in Guadalajara, Mexico to the late Demetrio and Trinidad (Cruz Sandoval) Castellanos. She was a former resident of South Chicago and a resident of Whiting for the past 34 years. She was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Church in Whiting, IN. Dedicated deeply to her family, Josefina will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.