Joseh "Glenn" Jenkins

Joseph "Glenn" Jenkins

Oct. 1, 1943 - Oct. 16, 2021

KOUTS, IN - Joseph "Glenn" Jenkins, 78, of Kouts passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born October 1, 1943 in Russellville, KY to Joseph & Gladys (Atkinson) Jenkins and graduated from Adairville High School. Glenn made his career as a driver for Landshire Foods in Kouts from 1973 – 2003. In younger years Glenn enjoyed bowling and watching the New York Yankees on TV. In recent years there was no greater joy than dropping a fishing line in a local pond with his grandsons by his side.

On October 13, 1966 he married Judy Duvall who survives along with their children, Dawn (Christopher) Ehrman & Michael (Elizabeth) Jenkins both of Valparaiso; sisters, Faye (Lanny) Poore & Fernn Jenkins; grandchildren, Grant & Blake Ehrman, Ashley Jenkins; and step-grandchildren, Dylan, Amber & Gregory Bogue and Michaela Bruhn. He was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Edward Winn, and sister, Elizabeth Walker.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm, Pastor Dennis Starkey officiating. Private burial of the urn will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.