Nov. 11, 1949 - Dec. 21, 2022

WARSAW, IN - Joseph A. Barczak, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the age of 73. Joseph was born in Gary, IN on November 11, 1949 to Stanley and Mary (Suklaczyski) Barczak. After graduating from East Chicago High School in 1968, he worked for over 20 years for a steel mill until his retirement. On October 5, 2005, he married Sandra Marvel.

A man of few words, Joseph enjoyed a fresh cup of coffee, fishing with his grandsons, watching old westerns and will be lovingly remembered as a jokester. Most of all, Joseph loved being a grandpa and took special care of his granddaughter, Hannah.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Lisa (James) Rose; sons, Curtis (Tabatha) Campbell, Tim Barczak, and Mike Barczak; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Sacalac and Bernadette Barczak; and brothers, Stanley Barczak, Jerome Barczak, and John Barczak. He was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Sandra and his parents.

Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with Joseph's care. A graveside services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 N Maple Ave, Warsaw, IN 46580.

