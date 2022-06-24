Joseph A. Heintz

SCHERERVILLE - Joseph A. Heintz, age 85, of Schererville passed away peacefully June 21, 2022. Beloved husband of 62 years to Geraldine Heintz (nee Chalka), loving father of David (Reta) Heintz, Donna (Scott) Richardson, Douglas (Donna) Heintz, Diane (Bruce) Rizor, Dennis (Jamie) Heintz and Doreen (Jim) Peters. Cherished grandfather to Brian, Michael and Patrick Richardson, Rachel Vandervelde, Sarah and Veronica Heintz, Michelle and Geoffrey Rizor, Amber Gilliland, Jonathan Heintz, Tyler, Brandon and Charlie Peters. Great-grandfather to Isaac and Esther Vandervelde and Hallie Richardson. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents: John and Stella Heintz; his sister, Leona (late Chuck) Adamovic; his brother, Jack (Lois) Heintz. Survived by his brother, Ray (late Dena) Heintz. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church. At rest at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Joseph's family on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 Lincoln Hwy, Schererville, IN.

Joe graduated from Thornton Fractional HS then earned his BS in electrical engineering from University of Illinois. He worked as an instrumentation and process control engineer in the early days of space exploration. After moving to Indiana, Joe worked in the oil industry where he retired from the Harvey Technical Center after a career with Sinclair and ARCO. He was an avid Chicago Bulls and White Sox fan.

Joe was active in his community: from school board member to CYO basketball coach to Northwest Indiana Science Fair judge to Meals on Wheels volunteer. He was a longitme officer of the Sinclair ARCO retiree club, a Eucharistic Minister and most recently a Knights of Columbus member.