Joseph A. Klumpe

CHESTERTON, IN -

Joseph A. Klumpe, age 88, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on March 1, 1932 in Lafayette, IN, to Herman and Margaret Klumpe, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Jolanta Klumpe of Chesterton, IN and his sons, Michael (Barbara) Klumpe of Valparaiso, IN and John (Amber) Klumpe of Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by his siblings: David (Jeanine) Klumpe, Tom (Cheryl) Klumpe, Mary Ann (Richard) Pratch and Rita Pitman, all of Lafayette, IN; Dorothy Neumuller of Connecticut; his step-son Dainius (Diana) Ignatova, England; and by his 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Mell) Klumpe; his daughter, Jay Lee Beschinski; son, Steve Klumpe; and grandson, Jacob Beschinski.