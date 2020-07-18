× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph A. Military died July 14, 2020, at age 82. Welcoming Daddy into Heaven are his five babies too little to survive: Sam, Leslie, Joseph, Madison, and Mary. Joseph was a loving, wonderful husband to his wife Charlotte (Pochron) Military for 58 years, leaving behind son Joseph W. Military; daughter Sabrina (Dan) Watts; two beautiful granddaughters Amelie and Blair; and siblings: Mary (Rich) Scartozzi, Sammy (Mary) Military, Dorothy Ann (Larry) Smith, and Dolores (Harold) Curry.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Dorothy Military, and other loving family members and friends.

Joseph graduated from Bishop Noll High School, class of 1957. He worked for Dixie Dairy and Hinckley & Schmidt Water. Joseph will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

The family requests that those who pay their respects would please wear face masks.

Visitation will be held Sunday, 2:00-7:00 p.m., July 19, 2020, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace in Highland, IN.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.