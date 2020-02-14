Joseph A. "Smokey Joe" Evanich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph A. Evanich "Smokey Joe" age 89, of Schererville formerly of Hessville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Cecelia Evanich (nee Hofirek); children, Cathy (Ken) Mertens, Philip Evanich, Connie (Joseph) Goysich, Bob(Bridget)Evanich and Laura Evanich; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Allison(Nick), Emily, Betsy, Katie, Adam and Joanna; five great grandchildren; sister in law, Mary Ann(late, John) Evanich and Helen (Dan)Brnicky and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Joseph was born and raised in Whiting and graduated in 1948 from Whiting High School. He was a Navy Veteran who served in Korea War. Joseph retired from Standard Oil in Whiting. He was a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus "St. Alfred Council" #4933 of Hessville. He enjoyed coaching little league and basketball in Hessville. He was a long-time parishioner of Saint Michaels Church in Schererville and was a member of the Holy Name Society at OLPH. He loved fishing and watching old westerns on TV. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed.