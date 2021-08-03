Sept. 23, 1955 - Friday, July 30
HEBRON - Joseph Alicea, age 65, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at I.U. Methodist in Indianapolis, IN.
Joseph was born on Sept. 23, 1955 to Flor "Lito" and Barbara Alicea (Deceased). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Alicea, two daughters: Angie Miller (Jeff Miller) and Raquel Clay (Jeff Clay) and brothers: Ruben (deceased), Charles, David, and Michael Alicea. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Gavin Clay, Jonathan and Jeweliz Miller, Christian Clay, Josiah Miller and Isabel Clay, his 26 nieces and nephews and an endless number of great nieces and nephews.
Joe owned and operated A & R Hydraulics in Hebron, IN. Joseph Alicea was a dedicated member of the armed forces, first joining the United States Army, followed by the National Guard, and then, as Joe put it, "I saw the light and joined the United States Marine Corps." Joe currently served as the Commandant of The Valparaiso American Legion Dunes Leathernecks.
Joseph was raised in the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church. As an adult, Joseph was a member of Living Stones Church for almost four decades serving in various capacities, most notably as an elder, serving as a spiritual father to many. Joseph has been held in high regard as a prime example of what a true leader should be, serving both God and country.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Living Stones Church, 909 Pratt St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m.. A Private Interment will be held. To view service go online to youtube.com livingstoneschurchcrownpoint.
Memorial donations may be given to: Living Stones Church, www.lstones.org.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.