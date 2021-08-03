Sept. 23, 1955 - Friday, July 30

HEBRON - Joseph Alicea, age 65, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at I.U. Methodist in Indianapolis, IN.

Joseph was born on Sept. 23, 1955 to Flor "Lito" and Barbara Alicea (Deceased). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Alicea, two daughters: Angie Miller (Jeff Miller) and Raquel Clay (Jeff Clay) and brothers: Ruben (deceased), Charles, David, and Michael Alicea. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Gavin Clay, Jonathan and Jeweliz Miller, Christian Clay, Josiah Miller and Isabel Clay, his 26 nieces and nephews and an endless number of great nieces and nephews.

Joe owned and operated A & R Hydraulics in Hebron, IN. Joseph Alicea was a dedicated member of the armed forces, first joining the United States Army, followed by the National Guard, and then, as Joe put it, "I saw the light and joined the United States Marine Corps." Joe currently served as the Commandant of The Valparaiso American Legion Dunes Leathernecks.