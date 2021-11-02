Joseph Aloysius Clune

July 13, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Aloysius Clune, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed from this life on Friday morning, October 29, 2021.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be dearly missed by all. Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife, Lola Jean Bencie-Clune; his children: Joseph (Grace Laudinez) Clune, Suzanne Clune and Patricia Clune; his granddaughter, Contessa Victoria Laudinez-Clune; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. As well as a life-time of friends.

Joseph was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School. He received his BS Degree from St. Joseph College and his Master's Degree and EdD from Indiana University. Joseph dedicated his career to the public education system as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Masks are required while attending Mass. Services will conclude at the church.