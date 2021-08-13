Joseph and Theresa Codespoti

ST. JOHN, IN — Joseph Rosario Codespoti of St. John, IN born March 22, 1933 in Gary, IN passed away on April 22, 2020. Theresa Antoinette Codespoti of St. John, IN born April 24, 1933 in Gary, IN passed away on January 12, 2021. Their family was important to them. Loving parents of Beth Codespoti, JoEllyn (Neil) Goodman, Loren (Brian) Linton, and Joseph Scott (Melissa) Codespoti. Devoted grandparents of Jenna (Benjamin) Wright, Kylie (Ward) Nelson, Stephen (Lina) Stults, Courtney (Joe) Klenoski, Stephanie (Gian) Linton, Megan (Jake) Woloshin, Maurice (Marilla) Goodman, Hana Goodman, Ari Codespoti, and Eli Codespoti. Cherished great grandparents of Angela and Morgan Stults and Jackson Wright. Loved by many nieces, nephews, and many cousins in the United States, France, Italy, and Australia; as well as countless friends. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Rosario and Jennie Codespoti; brother John Codespoti. Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Mayme Ensalaco; brother Phil Ensalaco and sister Mary Jane Sullivan.

Both were graduates of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1952. Joe was a Korean War veteran and a retired general foreman of United States Steel. He was an ordained deacon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary. Theresa was active in the Catholic Church as the RCIA coordinator, the adult faith formation facilitator, and co-chaired with Joe the diocesan Family Life Commission in conjunction with Catholic Charities. Both were active members of the Cursillo movement since 1966. Theresa and Joe loved to travel together and had visited 49 out of 50 states, made 13 trips to Europe that included seeing family in France and Italy as well as two trips to Australia to visit cousins.