MIRAMAR BEACH, FL - Joseph Anthony Lewandowski, Jr., age 73, of Miramar Beach, FL passed away May 13, 2020. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on November 23, 1946 to his parents, Joseph Anthony Lewandowski, Sr., and Stella Zygowicz Lewandowski. While attending college, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1966 to 1969 and served in the H & S Company, 3rd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Marine Division during the Vietnam War. Joe married the love of his life, Patricia Pierson Lewandowski in 1972.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Lewandowski of Miramar Beach, FL; daughters, Heather (Dan) Kenders of Miramar Beach, FL, and Denise (Robert) Johnson of Evington, VA; grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, Anthony, Evan; great-grandson, Van; and step-grandchildren, Ryan (Caitlin), and Kayla.

His desire was to live according to 1 Corinthians 16: 13 & 14: "Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love."

Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.