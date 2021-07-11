 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph B. Matuga

Joseph B. Matuga

Joseph B. Matuga

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph B. Matuga, age 89, of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Munster Community Hospital. Survived by 3 children: Kathy (Mark) Doty, Matthew (Julie) Matuga and Janis Matuga; loving grandchildren: Chloe and Aidan Matuga; longtime Companion, Joan D. Judge and her son, Larry Judge; dear friends: Tom Goolik, Dennis Hoyda, Dr. Robert Thornton, John and Ron Pluskis; many other dear friends and loving relatives. Preceded in passing by his parents Andrew and Irene Matuga and brother Andrew, Jr.

Joseph was born and raised in Indiana Harbor and was a proud Graduate of ECW and Wabash College Class of 1954. While at Wabash, He was a standout baseball and basketball player and Captain of the BB Team. He was also Senior Class Secretary and member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He then went on and earned his Law Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. Mr. Matuga was a longtime Attorney with offices in East Chicago, Griffith and Highland and also served as a Lake County Probate Commissioner with over 30 years of service. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed time with family and friends on vacations and attending many theater & sporting events, especially Notre Dame Football games. Joe's storytelling, kindness and integrity will always live on in the memories of all who knew and loved him.

Private Funeral and Cremation Services were held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 and burial services were held the next day at St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, with Father Stanley Dominic officiating

Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, East Chicago, IN.

oleskapastrickfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Alverno Laboratories offering $10,000 bonuses as it tries to fill hundreds of positions

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts