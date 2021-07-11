HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph B. Matuga, age 89, of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Munster Community Hospital. Survived by 3 children: Kathy (Mark) Doty, Matthew (Julie) Matuga and Janis Matuga; loving grandchildren: Chloe and Aidan Matuga; longtime Companion, Joan D. Judge and her son, Larry Judge; dear friends: Tom Goolik, Dennis Hoyda, Dr. Robert Thornton, John and Ron Pluskis; many other dear friends and loving relatives. Preceded in passing by his parents Andrew and Irene Matuga and brother Andrew, Jr.

Joseph was born and raised in Indiana Harbor and was a proud Graduate of ECW and Wabash College Class of 1954. While at Wabash, He was a standout baseball and basketball player and Captain of the BB Team. He was also Senior Class Secretary and member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He then went on and earned his Law Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. Mr. Matuga was a longtime Attorney with offices in East Chicago, Griffith and Highland and also served as a Lake County Probate Commissioner with over 30 years of service. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed time with family and friends on vacations and attending many theater & sporting events, especially Notre Dame Football games. Joe's storytelling, kindness and integrity will always live on in the memories of all who knew and loved him.