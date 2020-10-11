LOWELL, IN - Joseph B. "Pepsi Joe" Janowiak, age 71, late of Lowell, IN, passed away October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Karen (nee Czlonka) for 47 years. Loving brother of Steve (Darlene) Janowiak, Richard (Vera) Janowiak, Barbara (late Frank) Selenik, and the late Kathy Smith. He is also survived by many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired employee of the Pepsi Company.