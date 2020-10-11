 Skip to main content
Joseph B. 'Pepsi Joe' Janowiak

Joseph B. 'Pepsi Joe' Janowiak

LOWELL, IN - Joseph B. "Pepsi Joe" Janowiak, age 71, late of Lowell, IN, passed away October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Karen (nee Czlonka) for 47 years. Loving brother of Steve (Darlene) Janowiak, Richard (Vera) Janowiak, Barbara (late Frank) Selenik, and the late Kathy Smith. He is also survived by many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired employee of the Pepsi Company.

Per Joe's wishes a private service and cremation was held for the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

