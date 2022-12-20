HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph B. Scasny, age 94 of Highland, IN. passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille S. Scasny and his son Joseph W. Scasny. He is survived by his five children: Gregory P. (Wanda) Scasny, Gery T. Scasny, Randall W. (Maryellen) Scasny, Lawrence P. Scasny, and Kimberly L. (Thomas) Metzger; eight grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Hammond Fire Department after 38 years of service. He was a member of St. James the Less Church, the American Legion Post 369, the Roosevelt Club, and a member of the Hammond Mohawks. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (5 blocks west of Calumet, 1 block north of Gostlin St.).

A Funeral Mass will be Thursday December 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN.

A short viewing will be at Church at 10:00 a.m. Thursday prior to Mass.

Burial to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.