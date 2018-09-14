HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph Bandura, age 85, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret 'Marge' (nee Antal); children, Joe (Donna) Bandura of St. John, Bob (Carolyn) Bandura of Crown Point, Tom (Brigette) St. John; Dan Bandura of St. John, Tammy (Michael) Kenney of Schererville; grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Brian, Stephanie, Nick, Andrew and Nicholas; brother, Steve (Sophie) Bandura; in laws, George (Sue) Antal, Irma (Alex) Neyers and Leanor (late Mike) Bandura; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Eva Bandura; siblings, Andy (late Florence) Bandura, Margaret (late Cy) Czalbowski; Bill Bandura, Mary Novalick, Anne Bandura and John Parker.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 14, 2108 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy Ave. and Main St.) with a 7:00 PM Parastas. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8103 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Rev. Andrew Summerson officiating. Joseph will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest directly after service at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Joe was a 1951 graduate of Hammond High School and then attended Indiana State University where he received his Undergraduate Degree in Education and Master's Degree in Administration. He went on to work for the School Town of Highland. He started by teaching at Johnston Elementary where he was also a basketball and track coach. He went on to become Principal of Orchard Park, Principal of Johnston Elementary. He ended his career as an Administrator in the Central Office as Director of Special Services. He was a life long member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. He loved fishing, gardening and yard work. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Chicago White Sox. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carmelite Home in East Chicago would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com