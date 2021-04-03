March 30, 1929 - April 1, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Barbao, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Joseph is survived by his children: Joesph (Elizabeth) Barbao, Deborah (Lou) Yankey, Deanna (Ronald) Easto, Shirel (John) Richardson; grandchildren: Cheryl (Daniel) Lasson, Ronald (Nina) Easto, Melissa (Casey) Horn, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Easto, Joseph M. Barbao, Cami Howard, Bob Dockery and Michelle (Michael) Dockery-Simpson; numerous loving great-grandchildren; and brother, Ken (Lee) Barbao.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; parents; sister, Nancy; grandson, Michael Gartner.

Joseph retired from U.S. Steel after 47 years of service as a craneman. Well into his 70's and 80's, he was an active sportsman, participating in golf, bowling, and baseball. Joe waited for the cubbies to play their first game for 2021. Joe was very likeable, easy-going feller. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.