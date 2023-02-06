KALAMAZOO, MI - Joseph Bizik passed away at age 52, on February 1, 2023, in Kalamazoo, MI. Preceded in death by his father, James Bizik, and wife, Yvonne Bizik. Joe is survived by his mother, Charlotte; and only son, Casey (Katie) Bizik; stepdaughters: Renee, Melony and Britney; grandchildren: Nolan and Sophia.

Joe was born in Hammond, IN and a lifelong employee of Bizik Glass Block. He moved to Michigan to enjoy a simpler life with his wife and their beloved dog, Winston. He was a big fan of the Raiders, and football. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and going on many cruises. He was always the life of the party and could get anyone to laugh. He will be missed dearly.