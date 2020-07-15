× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph "Bruce" Passauer

VALPARAISO, IN — Joseph "Bruce" Passauer, 66, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born December 9, 1953, in Baltimore, MD, to Joseph "Pete" Henry and Gloria (Lloyd) Passauer Jr. Bruce graduated from Wheeler High School and retired from McGill Manufacturing, Bearing Division. He was an aviation enthusiast, enjoyed working with 3D graphics, and loved his loyal dog, Andy.

On March 4, 1972 in Chesterton, Bruce married Glenda White who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Passauer; son, Joey (Jackie) Passauer, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Grant, Caleb and Cade; and siblings, Jan (Tom) Walstra, of Chesterton, and Jay (Sheryl) Passauer, of Valparaiso. Bruce was also preceded in death by his father and infant daughter, Carrie.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a Funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. Graveside Service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice.