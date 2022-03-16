Jan. 25, 1940 - March 13, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Joseph Charles McGee, age 82, passed into glory March 13, 2022 in Greenwood, IN. He was the husband of Beverly D. McGee (Hart) with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Griffith, IN, he attended Griffith High School where he was a stellar athlete and class president, graduating in 1958. He then attended the University of Indianapolis where he received a scholarship for football. After a career ending injury his freshman year, Joe began selling insurance with Metropolitan Life and continued working in the insurance and investment field until his death. He received many accolades and awards in his field including Million Dollar Round Table, Agency Hall of Fame, and Chair of the General Agents Advisory Council. He also mentored many young agents over the years believing that it was a true calling to care for families after the loss of a loved one. It was his heart for people that his loved ones will remember most. Clients and friends alike were considered family.

Joe accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 28 and was a strong and outspoken Christ follower. He was a member of Suburban Bible Church in Highland, IN and later attended Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, IN.

He is survived by his cherished wife Beverly; his daughters: Patti McGee Swanson (James), Kathy McGee Haddad (Richard), and Jean McGee Hughes; and son, Michael McGee. He loved his role as Papa to his nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his beloved siblings: MaryAnne Carstensen, Thomas McGee, and Sharon Wahl. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph McGee; and his mother, Hattie McGee.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

Wycliffe Bible Translators PO Box 628200 Orlando, FL, 32862 (800) WYCLIFFE

Or

Wheeler Missions PO Box 3085 Indianapolis, IN, 46206 (317) 635-3575

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE-KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com