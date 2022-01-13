PARIS, TX - Joseph Charles Potucek, Jr. D.V.M., 88 years old, of Paris, Texas hung up his spurs for the last time on December 24, 2021. He resided in Paris, Texas since 2018 with longtime partner, Dr. Alice Cox. Joseph moved from the Texas Hill Country at Willow City where he built a small ranch to raise Quarter Horses and cattle after practicing veterinary medicine in Northern Indiana for 40 years. He graduated in 1957 from Oklahoma A and M (now Oklahoma State University) School of Veterinary Medicine where he met and married Della Marie (Wehmeir) Potucek.

Joseph was one of two sons of Joseph Charles, Sr. DDS and Harriet Patricia (Loveless) Potucek. He was raised in Michigan City, Indiana where his love of horses sparked his interest in veterinary medicine. Joseph and Della built and operated Southlane Veterinary Hospital from 1958 to 1997 in Valparaiso, Indiana. He was an American Veterinary Medical Association member for 66 years and member of American Association of Equine Practitioners, Indiana Veterinary Medical Asso, Calumet Area Veterinary Medical Asso most of that time as well. Joseph always believed good animal husbandry skills made better animal owners and devoted much of his time to teaching young people. He was Porter County 4-H board member and Superintendent of the Horse and Pony project for many years. Joseph always strove to improve his veterinary skills building one of the first large animal surgery and recovery suites in Northern Indiana and incorporating new technology and applications to heal his patients. He loved meeting people and never stopped reading veterinary medicine material even after he stopped practicing.