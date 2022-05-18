Joseph Chester Putnam

Sept. 30, 1955 - May 14, 2022

THREE OAKS, MI - Joseph Chester Putnam, age 66, of Three Oaks, MI, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Joe is survived by his wife, Pat (Edwards) Putnam; children: Kristy Putnam, Matthew (Corin Erwin) Putnam, Cassandra (Kory Gouwens) Putnam; and brother, David (Kim) Putnam; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Marjorie Putnam; and sister, Claudia Hannah.

He was born in Greenville, KY, growing up there and in Freelandville, IN. He spent most of his adult life in Merrillville, IN.

Joe was a Fire Marshal in the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for 3 years, before retiring. Prior to that, he was the fire inspector for the town of Merrillville for 14 years. Over the previous years, he worked as an auto mechanic, small engine mechanic, truck driver, courier driver, and underground coal miner. He was a member of the Merrillville/Ross Township Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, as a volunteer master firefighter, fire inspector, fire investigator, haz-mat technician, and EMT. He attended Purdue University and University of Missouri Rolla School of Mines.

Joe was a devoted member of the Merrillville United Methodist Church, where he served as the youth group leader for several years. Joe loved sports, paintball, and snowmobiling. During snow storms, he would drive around to pull cars and trucks, even a semi once, out of ditches with his Subaru. Joe was a gifted mechanic who could fix almost anything that was broken. He will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 12:00 PM CDT until the time of service at 3:00 PM CDT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joe's name to your favorite charity, or plant a sugar maple tree per Joe's request.

