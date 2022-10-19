CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Ciaccio, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022. Beloved husband of Antoinette Ciaccio (nee Vaccaro); Devoted father of Concetta (Patrick) Thibeault; Cherished grandfather of Gianina Thibeault; Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his three sisters: Margherita Ciaccio, Antonetta Ciaccio, and Maria Ciaccio. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Friday, October 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral mass Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 W. Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.