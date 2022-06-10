Joseph "Coach" N. Rivich

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph Rivich, 94, formerly of East Chicago passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He is survived by his five children: Alice (Milan) Momcilovich, Nancy (Brian) Fritzsche, J. (Marilu) Rivich, Mary Kay (Frank) Pukoszek, Michael (Rebecca) Rivich. Proud Papa to 11 grandchildren: Marc (Ashlee) Momcilovich, Morgan Momcilovich, Brina (Bronson) Tiwanak, Dana (Keoni) Bush, Caitlin, Joseph, Sarah Rivich, Lauren, Matthew Gaskey, Michael, Olivia Rivich; six great-grandchildren: Amelia & Luka Momcilovich, Braxton & Bryce Tiwanak, Owen & Lei'a Bush; brother, Bill (Leona) Rivich; Sister-in-law, Bernie (Darrell) Kidwell; loving cousin & uncle to many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Sally (McHale); parents, Joseph & Anna Rivich; in-laws, James & Alice McHale; sisters: Mary Ann (Steve) Toth, Dolores (Art) Bobrowski; brother, Bob (Barbara) Rivich; brothers-in-law: Jim (Ginny) McHale, Tom (Jane) McHale, Pat (Holly) McHale; son-in-law, Mike Gaskey.

Joe was born & raised in East Chicago. Graduate & baseball player for East Chicago Roosevelt. After serving in the Military he went on to earn his B.S. in Education from Michigan State University where he lettered in baseball. He went on to Indiana University where he received his Masters. Dad's love of the game took him to Minnesota where he played Minor League Baseball. He returned back to the region to marry his love Sally, then started his career as a Teacher, Coach & Administrator for 36 years in the East Chicago Public School System. He taught at Carrie Gosch Elementary School and was the Baseball Coach for East Chicago Roosevelt for 21 years. He coached American Legion Baseball for 30 years where he remained active as manager even after his retirement.

Joe was a very active member of the American Legion: twice Post 369 Commander; First District Commander, Northern Vice Commander; State Membership Chairman; American Legion Baseball Chairman (6 yrs) and member of the 40/8 Voiture Club. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, the Croation Fraternal Union Lodge #154 and the Croation Catholic Union #28. He was involved in many organizations over the years and served on the E.C. Sanitary Board & the Foundations of East Chicago.

After retiring Joe & Sally moved to Highland closer to Wicker Park where they would take their daily walk in the park. You would also find Joe weekly on the golf course or hitting a bucket of balls. He especially loved golfing with his kids & grandkids. His love of playing golf any chance he could stayed with him well into his later years and even golfed last September on his 94th birthday. The past few years he really enjoyed meeting the guys for morning coffee, family gatherings and dining out with family any chance he could. He was a loving & devoted husband, a wonderful father and papa, a kind person and a great friend to many. He will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave in Schererville. 1st District American Legion memorial service will be at 4:00 PM. A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Father Michael Yadron officiating. Friends can meet with the family at 9:30 AM before Mass. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery this summer.

Memorial donations may be given to the Share Foundation or to the American Legion.