Joseph "Cork" T. Kochis

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph "Cork" T. Kochis, 72, of Schererville, passed away on January 19, 2021.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann Kochis (nee Micenko), sister Joanne "Bunny" Nemcek and his longtime partner Diane Schumacher. He is survived by sisters: Carol (Tom) Bukowski, Sue (Jim) Funk, and Kathy (late Mark) Hill; and Diane's daughter Jill Schumacher.

Joe was a retired former employee of Harbor Motors in Portage and Diocese of Gary Catholic Cemeteries. He was an avid golfer.

He graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1966 and served in the US Army, stationed in Germany for two years during the Vietnam War.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane in St. John (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). Those in attendance are asked to please wear a mask and social distance. Private burial services will be held at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, 1547 167th Street in Hammond. If you desire, please contribute to Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids at www.nwicancerkids.org or to a charity of your choice. For more information, please call 219-365-3474 or visit www.elmwoodchapel.com.