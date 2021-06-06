HOBART, IN - Joseph D. Schelstraete, 38, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born September 5, 1982 in Elkhart, IN and graduated from Wheeler High School. Joe made his career with Arcelor Mittal Steel for the past 13 years and recently began work in their H.R. Department as part of the Cleveland Cliffs transition. His lighthearted, positive and active personality led him to become an Uber driver three years ago which allowed him to see the full spectrum of the human condition.

Survivors include his children: Nate, Maggie & Ashlyn Schelstraete; his mother and step-father: Christine and Leonard White of Wanatah; father, David Schelstraete of White Pigeon, MI; brother, Justin Schelstraete; grandparents: Philip & Kathy Wilson of Nappanee, IN, and Bob & Leeann Regner of Michigan; step-children: Alex & Elizabeth West; and half-siblings: Paul, Luke, John & Rachel. He was preceded in death by: his step-mother, Tina Schelstraete, and infant son Matthew.

Joe was a dedicated father above all else; coaching Cedar Lake girls' softball, attending their choir recitals, band & orchestra concerts, sharing his love of hiking, competing with them at video games, and just hanging out in order to be with them. His fun-loving style endeared him to kids and colleagues alike. Joe's passion for the Denver Broncos and following of the Cubs was legendary. Although he never claimed to be an angel, and perfection may have eluded him during life's challenges, the world is none-the-less somehow reduced without him. May his memory endure within all who knew him.