Joseph D. Vozar

Aug. 24, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph D. Vozar passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Dana; daughters: Marie (Tony) Forszt and Michele (Keith) Mostrog; four grandchildren: Luke, Andrew, Sophia and Owen. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Andrew.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville and at rest St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with Joseph's Family on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (RT 30 east of Cline Ave.) COVID-19 protocol masks required.

Joseph was a veteran in the US Army.