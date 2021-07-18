HOBART - Joseph Daniel Fallon of Hobart and formerly Chicago, retired Chicago Police Department, Cook County State's Attorney Office, and Security Officer at Community Savings Bank, past International Vice President of the International Association of Marble, Slate, and Stone Polishers, Rubbers and Sawyers, Tile and Marble Setters Helpers Union, and United States Air Force veteran, passed away on July 14, 2021 at age 81. Joe was the devoted and beloved husband of Dolores (nee Gursky), loving father of Suzanne (Joseph) Kusar, Jodee (Thomas) Sargeant, Kirsten (Brian) Richter, and Joseph Fallon, Jr. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Margaret, Madeline, Meredith, and Andrew Kusar, Braiden and Kameron Richter and his nieces and nephew along with his many friends and former colleagues among whom he was most admired and respected. He was preceded in death by his daughter Erin Therese, parents John and Gerturde Fallon, brother John (June) Fallon and sister Almeda Lawson.
Visitation on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road in Hobart to St. Bridget Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street Hobart, Indiana 46342 or the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church, 6020 Ardmore Avenue Chicago, Illinois 60646. (219)942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com