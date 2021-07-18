HOBART - Joseph Daniel Fallon of Hobart and formerly Chicago, retired Chicago Police Department, Cook County State's Attorney Office, and Security Officer at Community Savings Bank, past International Vice President of the International Association of Marble, Slate, and Stone Polishers, Rubbers and Sawyers, Tile and Marble Setters Helpers Union, and United States Air Force veteran, passed away on July 14, 2021 at age 81. Joe was the devoted and beloved husband of Dolores (nee Gursky), loving father of Suzanne (Joseph) Kusar, Jodee (Thomas) Sargeant, Kirsten (Brian) Richter, and Joseph Fallon, Jr. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Margaret, Madeline, Meredith, and Andrew Kusar, Braiden and Kameron Richter and his nieces and nephew along with his many friends and former colleagues among whom he was most admired and respected. He was preceded in death by his daughter Erin Therese, parents John and Gerturde Fallon, brother John (June) Fallon and sister Almeda Lawson.