PORTAGE, IN - Joseph Daniel "Jody" Knaver, age 76, of Portage Indiana passed away on April 10, 2023. Joe was a graduate of St. Lawrence Seminary class of 1964 and studied at Calumet College of St. Joseph. He worked for 32 years as a Senior Lab Technician at the Amoco Research Center in Naperville, IL. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 21, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 356 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. For additional information, please visit www.Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.