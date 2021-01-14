SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Joseph D'Anna, age 87, of South Chicago Heights passed away on Monday January 11, 2021.

He is survived by his children: Joseph (Patricia) D'Anna, Jr., Michael (Shawn) D'Anna, Tom (Becky) D'Anna and Tammy (David) Kozlowki; grandchildren: Samantha, Jack, Jacob, Nick, Cayley and Jolie; great grandchildren: Brayden, Brooke, Savannah, Arianna; siblings: Anne Loitz, Mary (Anthony) Marino, Dominic D'Anna and Lucy (Don) Ford; numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Pasquale and Nunziata D'Anna, and his wife of 65 years Marie.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park Avenue) Griffith, IN with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will be at Skyline Memorial Cemetery in Monee, IL.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 15, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Joseph was an Army Veteran, co-owner D&D Texaco in Olympia Fields, IL from 1955-1960, owner of Western Radiator and Auto Repair in South Chicago Heights, IL from 1960-2017. He loved hunting deer, pheasant, rabbits and going to tractor, car, and gun shows. He was an assistant Scout Master and a member of Chicago Heights Moose Lodge.