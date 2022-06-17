Joseph Dominic "Joey" Vicari

April 2, 1987 - June 5, 2022

MONTICELLO - It is with tremendous heartache and sorrow, that the family of Joseph Dominic Vicari, 35, of Monticello, Indiana announces his unexpected passing on June 5, 2022.

Joey was born on April 2, 1987, in Crown Point, Indiana and was so loved by his family. His smile and sense of humor lit up their lives. He was self-styled, ever so talented and handsome to boot!

Joey is survived by his mother, Lisa Ann (Michael) Hurd; and his maternal half-siblings: Rachel (Charles) Karge and Michael Hurd; maternal grandparents: James and Lana Will; aunt, Mary Schoon; uncles: Robert Will (Tena) and Robert Corbin; as well as four maternal nieces; nephews; and six cousins.

Joey is also survived by his father, Jonathan (Christine) Vicari; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Vicari; aunts and uncles: David (Patti) Vicari, Michael Vicari, Susan (Tony) Zdanowicz, Anne (Walter) Diambri, Lisa (Michael) Zdanowicz, Patricia (Jack) Lewis, Paul (Anne) Vicari and Daniel (Sarah) Vicari; twenty-four paternal cousins; and thirteen second cousins.

Joey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dominic Vicari Jr, IBEW Hammond Local 697. His greatest pride was following in his grandpa's footsteps; Joey was a member of IBEW Indianapolis Local 1393, proudly working as a foreman on the Dunns Bridge Solar Farm project out of IBEW LaPorte Local 531 before his death.

Joey's family will hold a private service and celebration of his life. Selflessly, Joey's prior direction upon his death was that he donate his organs and he has helped many recipients with that precious gift of life.

His beloved dog, Rocky, was at Joey's side when he passed away. As such, please consider a donation in Joey's name to the White County Animal Wellness Center. Donations can be made through White County Community Foundation at www.cfwhitecounty.org.